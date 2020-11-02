https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/11/02/maxine-waters-is-losing-it-over-black-support-for-trump-n273694
About The Author
Related Posts
Joe Biden's Silent Majority in the Democratic Party
April 11, 2019
BIG APPLE BREAKDOWN: NYC Shootings in First 7 Months of 2020 Top Entire Total From 2019
August 3, 2020
Washington Post Insists Portland Is ‘Calm,’ Just As Local Police Declare More Back-To-Back Riots
August 10, 2020
Trump Pardons Susan B. Anthony, She’s Immediately Cancelled
August 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy