Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) blasted conservative black voters during a recent interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison, saying that she’d “never, ever forgive them” for voting for President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

Waters, who appeared on “The Joe Madison Show” to discuss the forthcoming presidential election, said that she would never forgive young black Trump voters if they cast a ballot for the incumbent.

In her clearly biased remarks, Waters, 82, said that she could not fathom how black Americans could vote for the president and shredded “black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump.”

“It just hurts me so bad to see blacks talking about supporting Trump,” she admitted. “I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know what’s on their minds.”

Waters asserted that if Trump is indeed elected to a second term, the country will crumble into a state of permanent disrepair.

“The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog-whistling to the right wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they are coming alive,” she continued. “They are emboldened because they’ve got a leader.”

The Democratic congresswoman said that the president is nothing more than a racist who has no “appreciation for black people” and “black women in particular.”

“He has no respect for us,” she added. “He is not doing anything for us. For those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terribly mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never, ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities.”

Calling a black vote for the president “unconscionable,” Waters said that Trump will never, ever listen to black voices.

“Black men who don’t understand if they’re not listening to you, if they’re not listening to our voices, they have a price to pay,” she insisted. “The years to come, if they help put Trump over, and help him get elected, they will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families, and to their communities, and to their mothers and their grandmothers. … They will shamefully be accused of having attributed to the lack of equality for life for the people they claim to love so much.”

