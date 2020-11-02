https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/02/michael-keaton-says-voting-for-trump-means-4-more-years-of-insane-chaos-and-people-have-thoughts/

If you were waiting to see who actor Michael Keaton endorsed before deciding which candidate to cast your ballot for, your wait is over. Keaton said that voting for Trump means four more years of “insane chaos” (we’ll get to that in a minute):

To be sure, Keaton got a ton of replies along the lines of “yay Batman!” But his Harris/Biden endorsement didn’t seem to make sense for many others.

So your selling point is vote for Biden so Biden supporters will stop the chaos they are creating ? 🤔 — Deplorable Eddie ❌ (@eddie687) November 2, 2020

It almost comes across as a threat.

You could have helped end the chaos by asking your Leftist friends to stop causing the chaos. — Stranger’s Revolution (@lone_rides) November 2, 2020

Yeah, that’s certainly another option that Hollywood liberals don’t seem to be considering.

You say end chaos but you support ‘defund the police’. Please keep your reason for voting to yourself. I have lost respect for you, sir. — Young Moon-Defend / Refund the Police🇺🇲💙 (@valiant1940) November 2, 2020

The fact you think Trump caused all this chaos is why you should sit the hell down — bronxbomber2021 (@bronxbomber2021) November 2, 2020

You are the people who have caused the chaos. I couldn’t stand Obama but I didn’t go out and loot and burn down stores of people just trying to make a living. You people have caused the dissension. — Anne Mourney (@Lawyer_Anne) November 2, 2020

The “chaos” is all coming from your side you indoctrinated tool….and great job throwing in some other meaningless buzz words 🐑🐑🐑 — TB (@tdbrown31) November 2, 2020

Dude, we’re voting Trump for all Americans and her future generations. How anyone who has thrived so much under her can try to sell people on Marxist principles is beyond me. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 2, 2020

Call off your fiends and the chaos will stop. ♥️🇺🇸💙TRUMP2020LANDSLIDE💙🇺🇸♥️ — justmandy (@MeadorKirby) November 2, 2020

The CHAOS & LOOTING comes from your side DUMB*SS. #Hollyweird pic.twitter.com/SAI0H39OK1 — Patriotic Moses (@PatrioticMoses1) November 2, 2020

@MichaelKeaton – chaos perpetrated by the left no matter what. See, no accepting 2016 results, #Antifa, BLM, riots in Democratic cities. Look at the facts. — Philip McDonough (@pmcdonough22) November 2, 2020

How does @MichaelKeaton not know the chaos has been created by the left? Do some reading and don’t believe the MSM. — annetta parks (@annettaparks19) November 2, 2020

Yeah, I won’t be voting for the people who have created chaos for 4 years because they can’t handle losing. pic.twitter.com/6rujo8gREK — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 2, 2020

