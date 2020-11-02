https://www.oann.com/moldova-presidential-election-goes-to-run-off-opposition-leads/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=moldova-presidential-election-goes-to-run-off-opposition-leads

November 2, 2020

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova’s presidential election will go into a run-off after preliminary results on Monday showed that opposition leader Maia Sandu held a small lead over his main opponent, incumbent President Igor Dodon.

The central election commission’s data showed that former Prime Minister Sandu had 36.10%, while Dodon had 32.66% support after the commission counted 99.81% of ballots.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

