President Trump’s final approval rating before Election Day via Rasmussen Reports held at 52% on Monday.

This is a HUGE number for a candidate before election day.

And what continues to make President Trump’s number so remarkable is the deluge of bad press that is constantly hurled at him.

It gives you hope for the American people.

Barack Obama’s approval rating on November 2, 2012 before his reelection was at 50%.

