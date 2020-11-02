https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-donations-campaign-finance/2020/11/02/id/994905

Nearly three dozen executives with Wall Street ties have helped raise millions of dollars for Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign, according to newly released documents.

CNBC examined donor records from the Biden campaign, which indicated more than 800 individuals raised at least $100,000 for his White House run. A closer look, however, revealed at least 32 people with Wall Street ties who helped bring in millions of dollars.

Avenue Capital Group CEO and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, for example, helped bring in more than $3 million for Biden’s campaign. And Bill Derrough, a managing director at investment bank Moelis and the treasurer of the Democratic National Committee, helped take in more than $1 million.

In addition, several lawyers with Wall Street ties have also worked to raise money for Biden’s campaign this year.

“I think first and foremost it’s that [Biden] represents a sense of normalcy and decency,” Derrough told CNBC. “If you think about the finance world in general, they don’t want any surprises. They want predictability. We’ve had a lot of unpredictability over the last four years.”

It was reported last week Biden has taken in more than $74 million from Wall Street workers, while President Donald Trump earned $18 million from the same group.

