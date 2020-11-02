https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/msnbcs-chris-hayes-says-a-trump-supporter-rammed-a-car-on-the-highway-driven-by-a-biden-staffer/

As Twitchy just reported, the San Marcos Police Department has looked at the videos and determined it looks like the white SUV driven by a Biden staffer was actually at fault in a fender bender with a black pickup truck driven by a Trump supporter, escorting the Biden-Harris campaign bus out of Texas.

President Trump tweeted Sunday that “these patriots did nothing wrong” by parading behind the Biden bus, and that led Chris Hayes to believe the president is urging more of his supporters to ram cars driven by Biden staffers.

There was a video from one of the cars in our recent post, and here’s another, slowed down:

Hayes then moved the goalposts a little the following day:

Hayes had a full day to review the video but kept up his original tweet. Is this praiseworthy behavior we should expect of our journalists?

