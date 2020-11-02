https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/msnbcs-chris-hayes-says-a-trump-supporter-rammed-a-car-on-the-highway-driven-by-a-biden-staffer/

As Twitchy just reported, the San Marcos Police Department has looked at the videos and determined it looks like the white SUV driven by a Biden staffer was actually at fault in a fender bender with a black pickup truck driven by a Trump supporter, escorting the Biden-Harris campaign bus out of Texas.

President Trump tweeted Sunday that “these patriots did nothing wrong” by parading behind the Biden bus, and that led Chris Hayes to believe the president is urging more of his supporters to ram cars driven by Biden staffers.

They rammed a car on the highway driven by a Biden staffer. We’re lucky no one got hurt. Trump now urging it on even more. https://t.co/KhekMZhdB3 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 2, 2020

There was a video from one of the cars in our recent post, and here’s another, slowed down:

In Texas, Trump supporters are following around the Biden bus. A bad tactic because it only draws attention to it. Of course, the media used it to bash Trump supporters for causing a crash. The video clearly shows a deranged Biden supporter intentionally rammed the truck. pic.twitter.com/e4zN491aah — Tim Xeriland (@Xeriland) November 1, 2020

You are lying. As usual. — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 2, 2020

It does say MSNBC on his bio — SZuf (@sbzuffenhausen) November 3, 2020

It’s more complicated than you portray it. https://t.co/Y5M8ysZXbP — Patterico (@Patterico) November 2, 2020

Blatant lie. No soul. SMH. — Jerry Chadwick (@jerrychadwick) November 2, 2020

He is a professional liar. — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 2, 2020

If you have to lie, Chris, maybe your point isn’t as strong as you think. — Gomes (@GomesBolt) November 2, 2020

Video shows otherwise pic.twitter.com/KzqAL6pNMB — #Run The Fing Ball … 31%GDP3rdQTR Jaeger (@HunterA14338452) November 2, 2020

Did they ram a car on the highway driven by a Biden staffer? Did that actually happen? — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 2, 2020

No, white car moved from R lane to center lane, following bus. Bus moved back to R lane, directly in front of black truck, that had moved up, once they merged left. White car tried to move back in R lane, but truck was there. They straddled lane, and pushed on truck. — sarainitaly 🎃🌶☕ (@sarainitaly) November 2, 2020

#FakeNews as usual. Lying as usual. Police and video show the Biden vehicle at fault. — I am Schweik (@ddwoolwine) November 2, 2020

If you watched the video you know this is a blatant lie. But you work for MSNBC, so lying is pretty much on brand.https://t.co/yzHzUNaU8c — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 2, 2020

You literally can not believe what media mouths say…. — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 2, 2020

It was a mostly peaceful ramming. They have insurance. — Rob from Jersey (@Robsgymnasium) November 2, 2020

The only picture I saw, was the car entering the truck’s lane. That means the car is at fault. — Sand-Wich: probably a Russian smear campaign (@SandWic21664377) November 2, 2020

That’s obviously not what happened. The video clearly shows a pick-up truck in the right lane and then an SUV moving into the right lane where the pick-up truck already was. — Mark Cancellieri (@MarkCancellieri) November 2, 2020

This is not what happened. It’s pretty much the opposite of what happened. — Dennis (@spongeworthy2) November 2, 2020

Literally the exact opposite happened — Deadpan (@Deadpan82) November 2, 2020

Thanks for the misinformation Karen. — James Loughlin (@Jlough14) November 2, 2020

The State Police chimed in here, reviewed the video, said the one doing the ramming was actually the Biden Staffer ramming the Truck. They also said the SUV driver is not returning police requests or phone calls. Doesn’t sound like much of a victim to me. — Big Jay (@BiggestJay2050) November 2, 2020

I can see that the truck was on its proper lane pic.twitter.com/QCQVNpEwSU — oliver (@oliver60725690) November 2, 2020

I would say a retraction is in order… — Richard Anthony (@Richard02741139) November 2, 2020

Hayes then moved the goalposts a little the following day:

do you think even if this account is more accurate it’s good, praiseworthy behavior the president should encourage? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 2, 2020

Woosh go the goalposts — The Old Right (@theoldrightaz) November 2, 2020

Hayes had a full day to review the video but kept up his original tweet. Is this praiseworthy behavior we should expect of our journalists?

