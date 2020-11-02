https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/terror-in-vienna-mass-shooting-at-synagogue-of-vienna.html/
About The Author
Related Posts
Meet NBC Fake News’ Nazi Brandy Zadrozny — The Woman In Charge of Doxxing and Destroying Trump Supporters
October 22, 2020
Marxist “Black Lives Matter” Rioter Sues Austin Police for “Brutality” After Hit in the Head With a Beanbag
October 21, 2020
. . . Receives RARE Criticism From MSM: ‘This is Such a Cop-Out’
October 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy