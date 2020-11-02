https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/must-see-president-trump-starts-laughing-joe-bidens-corn-pop-hairy-legs-video-fayettville-nc-rally-video/

After holding 5 rallies in 5 states on Sunday, President Trump will hold another 5 rallies today!

President Trump started his day in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Trump’s Monday rally schedule:

Fayetteville, NC

Scranton, PA

Traverse City, MI

Kenosha, WI

Grand Rapids, MI

TRENDING: THE MASK IS OFF: Kamala Harris Endorses Communism Two Days Out From Election Day (VIDEO)

Trump will finish his day in Grand Rapids, Michigan again today like he did in 2016.

Today at his rally President Trump again played video of Joe Biden’s many ridiculous comments.

President Trump started laughing with the crowd at the Corn Pop and Hairy Legs clips!

Trump is simply the GREATEST!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

