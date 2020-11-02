https://www.oann.com/nagorno-karabakh-region-says-military-death-toll-rises-to-1177/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nagorno-karabakh-region-says-military-death-toll-rises-to-1177

November 2, 2020

YEREVAN (Reuters) – The region of Nagorno-Karabakh has lost 11 more soldiers in fighting with Azeri forces, taking its military death toll to 1,177 since the clashes erupted on Sept. 27, the region’s defence ministry said on Monday.

Fighting has surged to its worst since the 1990s, when about 30,000 people were killed.

(Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

