New Jersey law enforcement officials have opened an investigation into supporters of President Donald Trump who drove as a convoy on the state’s Garden State Parkway over the weekend.

The New York Post reports:

State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said investigators were reviewing videos to identify the vehicles that blocked the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway on Sunday. […] Callahan also defended the actions of the troopers who responded to the scene, saying that their “primary objective yesterday, when that occurred, was to get that traffic moving again.”

“If we are able to get enough evidence … I would imagine that they would be issued motor vehicle summonses for obstructing traffic,” said the State Police Col. “I never want to second-guess troopers … but to start issuing citations and summonses out there probably would have hindered the troopers’ ability to get the parkway flowing north,” he added.

New Jersey’s investigation comes after the FBI opened a probe into Trump caravan members for allegedly surrounding a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign bus on the I-35 in Texas, prompting sharp criticism from President Trump.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” the president tweeted Sunday. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

As Breitbart News noted: “Democrats claimed that Trump supporters were trying to run the bus off the road, but no evidence has yet surfaced to substantiate the allegation.”

Neither Biden nor Harris were on the bus at the time of the alleged incident. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) and Texas state Senate candidate Roland Gutierrez were aboard the bus.

Editor’s Note: The photo accompanying this article does not depict any individuals involved in the events described in this story. The image is illustrative rather than literal.

