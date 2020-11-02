https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nfl-covid-19-playoffs-pandemic/2020/11/02/id/994974

The National Football League’s competition committee has devised a plan to expand the playoff to 16 teams – half of the league – in case games are canceled because of players testing positive for the novel coronavirus, ESPN reported Monday.

The proposal, agreed to during a video conference call Monday of the committee, is expected to be proposed to the club owners, who in March approved a plan to expand the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams for this season.

The further expansion of the playoff field would include the four division winners in each conference and four wild-card teams in the respective conferences with the four next-best records.

The team in each conference with the best record would play the team in the playoffs with the worst record; the second-best team would play the seventh-best; third-best vs. sixth-best; and fourth-best would play the fifth best.

So far, 14 NFL games have been postponed and rescheduled, taking advantage of the “bye” week – or non-game playing week – each team has built into its schedule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

