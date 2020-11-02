https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/02/leftist-elites-normalized-political-violence-mollie-hemingway-drops-anne-applebaum-for-claiming-cities-are-boarded-up-because-of-trump/

Media seem to be working overtime to pretend cities are boarding up because they’re afraid Trump is going to lose and his supporters will magically become the violent ones, totally ignoring the reality of the past several months. It’s not Trump supporters who are burning down buildings, looting, assaulting, and even killing people.

But whatever makes them feel better about Sleepy Joe’s chances:

That she typed this with a straight face is so very telling … They so badly need the violence to be Trump’s fault.

Mollie Hemingway stepped in to set her straight.

It’s almost as if it’s news when Portland doesn’t have riots, you know?

TDS?

Ego?

Who knows, but there are so many of them on the Left.

Word.

***

