New Jersey State Police are reviewing video from a traffic jam Sunday on the Garden State Parkway caused by a caravan of Trump supporters and will likely issue tickets if enough evidence surfaces, the head of the state police said Monday, reports NJ.com.

“I want to be clear, that situation on the Parkway [Sunday] was irresponsible and dangerous,” he said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus briefing.

“If we are able to get enough evidence . . . I would imagine that they would be issued motor vehicle summonses for obstructing traffic.”

Dozens of cars Sunday decked out with Trump flags and banners brought Parkway’s express lanes to a halt. Several videos suggest the caravan involved at least a few hundred vehicles.

Murphy called the motorcade “silly” and “dangerous.”

“There’s plenty of ways for people to make their voices heard, but when they endanger the lives of those out there traveling our highways and byways, there really is no excuse for it,” he added.

A caravan of the president’s supporters was also seen on New York’s Mario Cuomo Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

