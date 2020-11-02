https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/523933-non-scalable-fence-expected-to-go-up-around-white-house-before

A “non-scalable” fence will reportedly be installed around the White House one day before ballots are cast on Tuesday as concerns mount over potential unrest on Election Day.

According to CNN, the fence will be similar to the barrier that was erected along the White House’s perimeters earlier this year amid widespread protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The fence will reportedly go up on Monday around the Ellipse and Lafayette Square, on 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, as well as 17th Street and on H Street.

The Hill reached out to the White House for comment.

The move comes as concerns rise over potential election disputes.

A poll released last month from YouGov found that most voters expect to see a rise in violence following the election, including more than half of Democrats and Republicans.

A study released in mid-October also warned that five states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Oregon — were at risk to experience increased militia activity ahead of the election and afterward.

That report, which was released by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) and MilitiaWatch, also determined that North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, California and New Mexico were at moderate risk to see increased active militias during the same time period.

According to CNN, DC Metro Police officials has already been making preparations for potential unrest in the District around the election, as is customary.

