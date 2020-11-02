https://www.theepochtimes.com/nypd-arrests-11-after-officers-and-anti-trump-protesters-clash_3561763.html

Eleven people were arrested in New York City’s Manhattan borough on Sunday after police officers encountered a large number of protesters who refused to comply with orders, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

“A total of 11 protesters refused to comply with lawful orders to disperse and were subsequently taken into custody. Those arrested were removed to the 7 Precinct for processing,” Sgt. Jessica McRorie, an NYPD spokesperson, told The Epoch Times via email.

Charges included resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct.

Five people, including three males, received Criminal Court summonses and were released. Four others were issued desk appearance tickets and released. Two males were removed to Manhattan Central Booking. No uniformed officers were injured during the arrests.

The situation unfolded in the vicinity of West 24th Street and 10th Avenue.

Hawk Newsome, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter New York Chapter, was one of those arrested, photographs from the scene showed.

Newsome shared a photograph of his arrest on social media, writing in all caps: “SOMEBODY TELL THEM THAT WE AINT BACKING DOWN!!! WE AINT BEING QUIET!!! AND WE AINT NEVER SCARED!!! BLACK LIBERATION AND NOTHING LESS.”

Black Lives Matter activist Hawk Newsome rallies in front of Trump Tower in New York City on Jan. 14, 2017. (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump supporters gather in a caravan at Floyd Bennet Field in New York City on Nov. 1, 2020. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The protesters had gathered to confront President Donald Trump supporters, according to reports. They did not meet with any.

Some Trump supporters gathered in caravans outside Manhattan, including in the borough of Queens, on Sunday.

Video footage and pictures of the Manhattan fracas were published by the New York Post, showing police officers getting physical with the protesters, who shouted insults and requests for them to stop.

Rumors flew that police had taken into custody a reporter, but the NYPD took to Twitter to challenge the claims.

“It is being reported on social media that earlier today members of the press were arrested during a protest in Manhattan. These reports are false. All arrested individuals from today’s protests have been verified to not be NYPD credentialed members of the press,” the police said in a statement.

