She worked in the Trump administration, but Omarosa Manigault NewmanOmarosa Onee Manigault NewmanTrump campaign wants Omarosa to pay for nearly million ad campaign: report Trump hurls insults at Harris, Ocasio-Cortez and other women Pelosi makes fans as Democrat who gets under Trump’s skin MORE is predicting that Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE will win the presidential election and says she’ll be among those casting a ballot for the Democratic presidential nominee.

“I certainly believe that Biden-Harris will win on Tuesday,” she told “Extra” in an interview Monday.

Manigault Newman — a former contestant on the Donald Trump-hosted “The Apprentice” — was hired by the then-real estate developer’s campaign in 2016 and later joined the White House. She left in 2017 and published a tell-all book, “Unhinged,” in 2018, which accused President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE of using racist and misogynist language about Black people and women.

If Trump loses the White House race, he will “make life very, very difficult for us,” Manigault Newman said.

“It’s going to be a tumultuous transition. Trust me,” she added.

Asked by “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst if she saw a change in Trump once he entered the White House, Manigault Newman replied, “The power went straight to his head.”

She called it a “special moment” to see Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden begins two-day campaign sprint in battleground Pennsylvania Trump praises Texas supporters who surrounded Biden-Harris bus FBI investigating Biden bus surrounded by pro-Trump cars: report MORE (D-Calif.) — like the ex-reality TV star, a graduate of Howard University — run alongside Biden as the vice presidential nominee.

When questioned about who she would be voting for, Manigault Newman said, “I don’t think you should ever ask anyone who they voted for” before telling the entertainment news show, “Just know that I voted for the graduate of Howard University, because I’m a Bison through and through!”

