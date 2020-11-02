https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/02/omg-are-you-okay-jim-acosta-out-acostas-even-himself-with-tweet-about-walking-through-trumps-rally-roulette/

Jim Acosta does this to himself … like every time. You’d think by now he’d realize the mopey, whiny, poor-me tweets about Trump rallies and supporters NEVER go very well for him, and yet here we are.

Rally roulette? Really Jim?

This is rally roulette. Check out this video from @mattyhoyeCNN at Trump rally in GA. We had to make our own path through a massive crowd of Trump supporters. It was wall to wall people. Zero social distancing. Just a few folks here and there wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/pgBPm8FBOd — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 2, 2020

He works and he slaves, and what thanks does he get?

Good gravy, if he doesn’t want to cover the freakin’ rallies he should have someone else do it. BUT then he wouldn’t have anything to complain about on Twitter.

If you have a mask on you’re good. Everyone else can make decisions for themselves. America. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) November 2, 2020

Wait.

Americans, making decisions for themselves?!

Shocking.

This crowding would never happen at a Biden rally.

This crowd COULD never happen at a Biden rally! 🤣 — LoneWolf907 (@LoneWolf907) November 2, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Whether it’s wise or not, to wear or not wear a mask is their decision. Not yours. That is freedom. — Scott Tameling (@ScottTameling) November 2, 2020

Were you terrified, sweetheart? No rioting, no hiding, no yelling, no ugliness. — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) November 2, 2020

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here for Jim.

It’s a peaceful protest. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 2, 2020

And as we all know, COVID isn’t contagious during a peaceful protest.

So calm down, Jimmy.

