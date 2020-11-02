https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/02/omg-are-you-okay-jim-acosta-out-acostas-even-himself-with-tweet-about-walking-through-trumps-rally-roulette/

Jim Acosta does this to himself … like every time. You’d think by now he’d realize the mopey, whiny, poor-me tweets about Trump rallies and supporters NEVER go very well for him, and yet here we are.

Rally roulette? Really Jim?

He works and he slaves, and what thanks does he get?

Good gravy, if he doesn’t want to cover the freakin’ rallies he should have someone else do it. BUT then he wouldn’t have anything to complain about on Twitter.

Wait.

Americans, making decisions for themselves?!

Shocking.

HA HA HA HA HA

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here for Jim.

And as we all know, COVID isn’t contagious during a peaceful protest.

So calm down, Jimmy.

***

