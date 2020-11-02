https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/police-oregon-deer-heads-campaign/2020/11/02/id/994943

Law enforcement in Oregon are investigating after two decapitated deer heads were found near signs advocating for Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as well as Black Lives Matter, NBC News reports.

Police in Lake Oswego, Oregon announced Friday the heads had been discovered at separate locations the day before, one next to a Biden campaign sign by an intersection, and another on the front lawn of a house by a Black Lives Matter sign.

The department tweeted Friday, with a link to a website where people can submit information about the incidents:

“2 deer heads were found in the Palisades neighborhood of Lake Oswego yesterday (10/29), and police are asking for information about the person(s) who placed them.”

Sgt. Tom Hamann told Oregon Live that police do think these could be hate or bias crimes, but they do not want to color the investigation.

“Considering how contentious everything is with the election and everything else, people are losing their minds about it and drawing conclusions,” he said. “We, of course, have to be careful not to do that and follow the fact where they lead us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

