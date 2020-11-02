Joe Biden told a Philadelphia crowd that he was wearing a jacket representing the city’s football team when he was actually sporting gear from his Delaware alma mater.

“I know Philadelphia well. I married a Philly girl, by the way,” the former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee said during Philadelphia, Pennsylvania campaign stop on Sunday, two days before Election Day, in an attempt to create a connection to the crowd in a key Electoral College toss-up state.

“And by the way, I’ve got my Eagles jacket on,” Biden, 77, added.

The logo on Biden’s jacket, though, was not that of the city’s National Football League team, which won the Super Bowl in 2018. He was wearing a different bird logo — that of the University of Delaware’s Blue Hens.

Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 with a double major in history and political science. In his memoir Promises to Keep, Biden recalls briefly playing on the university’s freshman football team.

President Trump’s campaign jumped to point out the former vice president’s mistake on social media.

This “Eagles” jacket Biden claims he’s wearing to try and show how much he’s in touch with Pennsylvania? It’s a Delaware Blue Hens jacket pic.twitter.com/4AUx2lj0Nu — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) November 1, 2020