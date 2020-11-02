https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/panic-begins-limbaugh-shows-democrats-suddenly-frantic/

As the final hours before the 2020 American presidential election ticked away, Democrats were getting frantic.

Maybe it was because of their candidate Joe Biden’s latest gaffe, where he missed his cue at a rally:

Did Joe Biden forget to get out of bed??? pic.twitter.com/0KvhTBB9qd — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Maybe it was because after stating as fact that Biden had no chance to lose, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon warned of Donald Trump being declared the winner.

“Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night,” she said.

Perhaps it was the Des Moines Register poll, which predicted Trump’s victory in 2016, showing him with a 7-point lead in Iowa.

Then there polls showing Trump with growing support from Latinos and blacks.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh pointed to the huge crowds at Trump campaign rallies.

In any case, he said, Americans should not count on information from the media.

“We have reached peak disinformation,” he said.

Twitter, for example, has said it will allow only certain media companies to call a race.

“If we overwhelm the polls on Election Day – and don’t be afraid of COVID, wear the mask, do whatever you have to do to make yourself feel safe. Stay six feet away from whoever you’re nearest if you go. It’s okay. You can do it,” Limbaugh said. “Election Day turnout is the best way to overcome election fraud and also the after-election chaos and the counting of votes, the chaos there, is to have so many votes on Election Day that it overwhelms the cheating. That is the magic of Election Day turnout. And don’t think that your vote doesn’t matter.”

He wondered about the Biden campaign statement in light of the fact the campaign has been insisting the Democrat cannot lose.

“How in the hell are they talking about Trump winning? For the past six months, for the past year, Trump has been a guaranteed loser. Trump is losing by double digits. Trump is over. Trump is finished. Trump has had it. Trump is hated. Trump is despised. People don’t like the way Trump dealt with COVID. People don’t like the way Trump killed the economy. People hate Trump’s hair. All of this.”

He said there could be a shock coming.

“Trump wins, these people are going to have one of the biggest fits you have ever seen. They are already preparing for massive civil unrest. I have seen pictures where Democrat operatives have put little bags of bricks, stones and so forth, underneath benches on various street corners in certain American cities run by Democrats,” Limbaugh said.

“You gotta remember, every Democrat in this country thinks that Joe Biden’s gonna win in a landslide because their polls have been telling them this, just like their polls told them Hillary was gonna win in a landslide. If Trump wins, it’s gonna be dangerous out there in various places.”

Businesses in Washington, D.C., were boarding up their windows to minimize damage from riots.

The Des Moines Register poll, which comes out the Sunday before the election and “has become a gospel poll,” delivered unwelcome news to Democrats, Limbaugh noted.

Democrats had been assuming either a Biden landslide or a narrow win.

The additional bad news for Democrats was that Republican Senate incumbent Joni Ernst is well ahead of her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, which could decide whether or not the Democrats retake the Senate.

Democrats now are even doubting they will win Pennsylvania, Limbaugh noted.

“If they don’t win Pennsylvania, they win nothing, and they’ve thought for 10 days that Pennsylvania was in the bag, and now they’re having doubts about it. Not the least of which is because these monster crowds that Trump has drawn in Pennsylvania.”

Limbaugh noted Biden has lost support among women.

Further, Democrats are disheartened by the scenes of tens of thousands of people at Trump rallies.

“These crowds are massive,” he said. “They are bigger crowds than there were in 2016. And I don’t care; you’re not seeing anywhere near this kind of enthusiasm on the Biden side.”

He said no one has ever seen anything like the turnout that Trump is getting for his rallies.

“And like Trump says, he’s doing it without a guitar. Meaning there’s no rock band here drawing these kinds of crowds. I’m just gonna tell you, folks, if this kind of unprecedented enthusiasm translates tomorrow into turnout, Trump is going to win and win big. I don’t care 80 million people supposedly voted, 70 million, whatever it is. This election is not over. Do not think it is, because if you haven’t voted, it isn’t over. It isn’t over until every one of you vote.”

And at the John Daniel Davidson, the political editor at The Federalist, wrote that if Trump is not victorious, he would remain the “most popular Republican in the country by far,” and automatically would be the leading candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination.

“If you don’t believe that, you haven’t been to a Trump rally,” he said.

The post Panic begins: Limbaugh shows Democrats are suddenly frantic appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

