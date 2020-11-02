https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pennsylvania-attorney-general-states-outcome-election-predetermined-calls-election-joe-biden-election-day/

PA AG Josh Shapiro

The Democrats know President Trump is doing well in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which is why they are fighting to count ballots for up to three days after Election Day.

Pennsylvania Republicans took the fight all the way up to the Supreme Court and last week the highest court of the land said that it will not fast track Republicans’ challenge to Pennsylvania’s extended deadline for absentee ballots.

The justices did leave open the possibility that they would ultimately rule in favor of Pennsylvania Republicans.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was just sworn in, did not participate in last week’s decision “because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings.”

Pennsylvania officials voluntarily complied and will segregate ballots received after election day as Republicans continue to fight in court.

A few days after the Supreme Court decision, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro claimed his state’s outcome is predetermined and called the race for Joe Biden.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” Shapiro said.

“For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!” he added.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

President Trump is dominating The Keystone State and drew a crowd of 58,000 people at his Butler, PA rally.

Joe Biden has vowed to ban fracking and shut down US oil which would destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania.

Trump will be in Scranton, Pennsylvania today for another rally as part of his last minute campaign sprint.

