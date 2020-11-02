http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YTIdlBN8IH0/

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the final rally of the 2020 presidential campaign — under a red sky that seemed to hang over the whole Upper Midwest.

Many supporters had waited in line for over 14 hours, since early Monday morning, as temperatures hovered in the mid-40s.

As the outdoor venue finally opened, the sky turned red — just as it did nearly 150 miles north in Traverse City, and just as it did across Lake Michigan to the west, in Kenosha, Wisconsin — where the president also spoke earlier in the evening.

According to Breitbart News’ Kyle Olson, traffic leading to the venue in Grand Rapids came to a standstill for miles around — so many people simply left their cars by the roadside and walked to the rally.

Here are photos of Trump fans at the event:

The president also closed out the 2016 campaign in Grand Rapids, and went on to win Michigan — and the election. He and Mike Pence spoke at a late-night rally that extended into the wee hours of Election Day.

In 2020, under a red sky, with months of campaigning behind them, and with just hours left before the vote, they hoped to repeat that historic victory.

