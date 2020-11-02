Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered by the thousands in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday morning for the first of five rallies that will close out Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.
Photos:
FAYETTEVILLE, NC – NOVEMBER 2: Attendees wait for the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks at a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport on November 2, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Trump is campaigning in key swing states the day before Election Day. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
FAYETTEVILLE, NC – NOVEMBER 2: Attendees look on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport on November 2, 2020 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. President Trump is campaigning in key swing states the day before Election Day. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
A supporter listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport November 2, 2020, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. – The US presidential campaign enters its final day Monday with a last-minute scramble for votes by Donald Trump and Joe Biden, drawing to a close an extraordinary race that has put a pandemic-stricken country on edge. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
The Fayetteville rally had been scheduled for last week, but was postponed due to poor weather.
Trump will also address rallies in Scranton, Pennsylvania; Traverse City, Michigan; and Kenosha, Wisconsin, before a finally rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
