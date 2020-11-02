https://www.theepochtimes.com/pittsburgh-post-gazette-endorses-trump-for-reelection_3561417.html

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board has endorsed President Donald Trump, arguing the president’s record on the economy, trade, judicial appointments, and energy policy, should weigh more heavily on voters than his at times controversial behavior and personality. Trump presided over a pre-pandemic economic boom that was the longest in American history. “Under Donald Trump the economy, pre-COVID, boomed, like no time since the 1950s. Look at your 401(k) over the past three years,” the editorial board wrote, noting also that, under Trump, unemployment among black Americans hit historic lows. While the outbreak of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus hit labor markets hard and saw unemployment among blacks in America briefly hit levels similar to those during the 2007-2008 Great Recession, it now remains well below those peaks. While the recovery from the pandemic lows remains incomplete, with overall unemployment now standing at 7.9 percent, over half of the 22 million …

