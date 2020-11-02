https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/02/police-biden-staffer-at-fault-for-fender-bender-with-texas-trump-caravan/

San Marcos Police determined that a Friday afternoon road altercation involving a group of Trump supporters and the Joe Biden presidential campaign appears to be a Biden staffer’s fault.

The incident occurred after vehicles displaying “Trump 2020” and other Trump-Pence paraphernalia surrounded the Biden-Harris campaign bus between San Antonio and Austin, Texas on Friday. While corporate media and Democrats attempted to construe the event as an “ambush,” claiming that the Trump supporters wanted to attack the Biden caravan, local police concluded differently.

This video was taken yesterday on I-35 outside of Austin. “Law and order,” indeed.pic.twitter.com/HRl3nqddob — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 31, 2020

See all these pickup trucks with Trump flags? They were sitting along I-35, waiting to ambush the Biden/Harris campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. 2/ — Dr. Eric Cervini (@ericcervini) October 31, 2020

Despite police now saying it was a Biden vehicle putting Trump fans in danger in that infamous Texas incident, MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace is still hyping the now-debunked version of events pic.twitter.com/Jrq6CE2S9s — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 2, 2020

Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Naranjo and numerous other Democrats accused the Trump supporters of intimidating Biden supporters and even attacking their cars.

“They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote,” Naranjo wrote.

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

The San Marcos Police Department, however, say the white SUV that appears to have started the fender-bender belonged to a Biden-Harris campaign staffer.

“The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” a statement from SMPD reads.

“Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault,” the statement continued.

So police say it’s the Biden staffer who is at fault in the fender bender yesterday that main stream media tried pinning on Trump supporters. Is anyone shocked? https://t.co/k6ZuT2a95i — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2020

The skirmish, which is currently under FBI investigation, occurred shortly after the Biden-Harris campaign bus started its journey through Texas on one of the state’s busiest highways, I-35. While the bus was scheduled to visit multiple locations to campaign for the Democratic presidential nominee and other Democrats around the state, many of the events were canceled, citing safety and aggression concerns after the campaign could not acquire police escorts.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Texas Biden spokesman Tariq Thowfeek said in a statement.

“To the Texans who disrupted our events: We’ll see you on November 3rd,” he added.

“This aggressive, abusive conduct by his supporters results from Trump continuing to incite acts of intimidation and violence,” said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett also concluded in a statement. “As Republican lawyers use Republican-dominated courts to diminish voting, this is only another, more outrageous form of voter suppression. Those who fear their party is about to lose Texas resort to such desperate tactics. We have to stand up to these bullies just as we seek to protect the right of every last Texan to vote out the Bully-in-Chief.”

This is a 1st for me – but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020

President Donald Trump, however, denounced the widespread accusations, saying that his supporters “did nothing wrong.”

This story is FALSE. They did nothing wrong. But the ANTIFA Anarchists, Rioters and Looters, who have caused so much harm and destruction in Democrat run cities, are being seriously looked at! https://t.co/3pmbMllPWS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Trump had also posted in support of the impromptu caravan, writing “I LOVE TEXAS!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

