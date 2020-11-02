https://pjmedia.com/election/megan-fox/2020/11/02/police-say-biden-staffer-vehicle-may-have-been-at-fault-in-texas-trump-truck-incident-n1116340

There is sadness in the Texas FBI offices today as police in San Marcos have commented on the Trump truck parade that surrounded Joe Biden’s campaign bus on a Texas highway last week. It turns out that the Biden staffer who claimed she was hit by a Trump truck may have been stretching the truth. Video evidence appears to show that the white SUV, driven by a Biden staffer, may have been at fault as she tried to change lanes without the right of way and ran into a black truck with Trump flags. (Full disclosure: I don’t know if it was a woman driving, but based on the video evidence, I assume it was. It’s possible the staffer is a male soy-drinker with poor vehicle management skills.)

The police department also said it has researched the crash and watched online video. It said the “at-fault vehicle” may be the Biden-Harris staffer’s car, while the “victim” appears to be one of the Trump vehicles. “The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” a statement from SMPD reads. “Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault.”

A Biden staffer has been found to likely be responsible for the Texas Biden bus “incident” Turns out the media was lying…AGAIN! FBI—Do your job, stop investigating media lies, investigate BIDEN! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 2, 2020

Inexplicably, the FBI decided to stick its nose into this minor traffic accident and “investigate” it. They don’t have enough to do, even though they’ve been sitting on Hunter Biden’s laptop for a year. The FBI has offered no explanation for why the agency is inserting itself into a local police matter. Perhaps the FBI just loves getting involved in electioneering with its decisions about who they investigate—and who they don’t—leading up to an election. In 2016 they decided Hillary Clinton didn’t intend to break all those laws she broke and in 2020, decided not to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop, even though it was reported to have had possible child porn and evidence of money laundering on it.

Americans can rest easy knowing that the FBI is going to thoroughly investigate a small traffic accident caught on film that has already been pretty much solved by local police. Thank God for the FBI. How else would we get to the bottom of suspicious garage rope-pulls and Biden staffer tall-tales?

For your enjoyment, here’s the video of the Biden staffer in the white SUV allegedly ramming into the black truck right before he or she fudged the facts about it on Twitter. I’m not tired of winning yet, are you?

This is the full video of the collision in Texas. The white SUV swerved into the truck’s lane while the Biden bus straddles both lanes. The Biden supporter whose thread went viral edited this video and cut out all the commentary explaining what happened. pic.twitter.com/FDm8wdWPBq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

