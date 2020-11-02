https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/politico-contributor-wants-to-know-how-npr-will-protect-listeners-from-the-news-that-a-candidate-has-declared-victory/

It was back in September when the New York Times editorial board pondered an important question: What if, on election night, it looked like President Trump was winning, and he declared in a tweet that he’d been re-elected? How would social media handle that? Maybe, the board suggested, social media platforms “could introduce friction into the algorithms” were Trump to tweet that he won on election night to slow the news from getting around.

NPR is being especially careful and not announcing any results until they’re confirmed by the Associated Press:

Politico contributor Josh Gerstein wants to know what NPR does if one of the candidates declares victory in a particular state? What will NPR do to protect its listeners from that harmful information?

NPR already pledged to protect its listeners from any news arising from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

Maybe?

You know it.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...