Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE in the battleground states of Florida and Ohio and comes out 11 points ahead nationally, according to a Quinnipiac poll released Monday.

The survey found Biden ahead 47 percent to Trump’s 42 percent in Florida. It also found Biden with a net positive approval rating compared to underwater approvals for Trump, consistent with national polling trends. Respondents have a 48 percent to 43 percent favorable view of Biden, compared to a 50 percent to 42 percent view of Trump.

In Ohio, Biden leads Trump 47 percent to 43 percent among likely voters. Biden’s favorables and unfavorables were statistically tied there at 47 percent to 46 percent. Forty-two percent of likely voters view the president favorably versus 51 percent who viewed him unfavorably.

President Trump won the Buckeye State by just over 8 points in 2016, but recent polling has shown a close race in 2020. Doug Emhoff, the husband of Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden begins two-day campaign sprint in battleground Pennsylvania Trump praises Texas supporters who surrounded Biden-Harris bus FBI investigating Biden bus surrounded by pro-Trump cars: report MORE (D-Calif.), is scheduled to visit Columbus to get out the vote for the ticket on Election Day.

At the national level, Biden led Trump 50 percent to 39 percent among likely voters. Twenty-seven percent of likely voters nationwide said they intend to vote in person Tuesday, compared to 37 percent who said they will or already have voted absentee or by mail. Another 35 percent intend to vote or already have voted early in person.

Nationwide, 49 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Biden compared to 42 percent with an unfavorable opinion. Opinions of Trump are 39 percent favorable to 54 percent unfavorable.

Pollsters surveyed 1,657 likely voters in Florida, 1,440 likely voters in Ohio and 1,516 likely voters nationwide from Oct. 28-Nov. 1. The poll has margins of error of 2.4 points in Florida, 2.6 points in Ohio and 2.5 points nationwide.

