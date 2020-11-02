https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pope-benedict-georg-ratzinger/2020/11/02/id/994884

Retired Pope Benedict XVI declined to receive the inheritance of his late brother, a priest who died in July.

According to the Catholic News Service, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger left his papal brother several items when he died, a list that included compositions, sheet music, books, and family photos. The retired pope “will certainly still receive one or two mementos,” but the 93-year-old “no longer needs to accumulate material things,” a confidante of the retired pope said.

The remaining items in the estate will go to the Vatican, a stipulation that was in Ratzinger’s will.

The sheet music in the estate was from the Regensburg Domspatzen choir, an acclaimed boys choir that Ratzinger directed from 1964 to 1994.

Ratzinger died July 1 at age 96.

Benedict served as pope from 2005 until he resigned in 2013. Pope Francis succeeded him.

