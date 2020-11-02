https://www.newsmax.com/politics/hunter-biden-scandal-rudy-giuliani-media/2020/11/02/id/994897/

President Donald Trump slammed the news media for ignoring the Hunter Biden story about alleged influence peddling and preventing it from gaining much traction, Mediaite reported on Monday.

“Outside of what I say, it’s fading away,” Trump said at a campaign rally on Monday in Fayetteville, North Carolina. “You can’t have a scandal if nobody writes about it. We have the fake news not writing about it and the Big Tech not writing. How can you have a scandal? Nobody’s talking about it. It’s called suppression.”

Although the alleged scandal has received exhaustive coverage on Fox News, the New York Post and conservative pro-Trump talk radio, most of the rest of the media has given it scant attention because the larger allegations of corruption have not been substantiated, according to Mediaite.

A report by The Wall Street Journal undermined many of the allegations made by Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani connected to the story.

This, however, has not stopped Trump from continuing to accuse his Democrat rival Joe Biden of being a corrupt politician, saying, “Everybody knows it’s true.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

