The Trump rally in Miami last night after midnight was simply HUGE!

President Trump held five rallies yesterday. He started in the cold with snow flurries as he spoke to the thousands of Trump supporters in Michigan. Then he went to Dubuque, Iowa, where the brisk wind made it feel like Michigan. After that, off to North Carolina, where the wind again was out as well as thousands more Trump supporters. From North Carolina, the President made it to Georgia for thousands more supporters. Finally, after midnight the President held his fifth rally of the day in Miami.

It is hard to believe any man or woman could put in such a day, but President Trump did (and he plans to do it again today). It’s also hard to believe that anyone showed up so late but the Trump supporters in Miami came out in the tens of thousands.

The crowd was massive (again this was after midnight):

OMG What a MAGA Crowd at Midnight in Miami! https://t.co/BFhLLlQ3Ul — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) November 2, 2020

One Twitter user who was there estimated the crowd at 30,000 but it looks like much more:

The supporters there were so hot, their hats were on fire:

The Miami Trump Rally was ON FIRE! pic.twitter.com/HvcKRxZVBB — John Di Lemme (@John_Di_Lemme) November 2, 2020

The massive midnight crowd screamed ‘CNN Sucks’ at one point:

Liars!!!….RT @SVNewsAlerts: HAPPENING NOW: Crowds booing media & chanting “CNN sucks, CNN sucks, CNN sucks” at absolutely enormous #Trump rally in Miami, Florida. (via @JBN) pic.twitter.com/AJqtQtDTjR — digenis akritas (@1skyfrog) November 2, 2020

A young supporter danced to the song, ‘I will vote for Donald Trump’:

Oh Ya Dancing at the Miami Trump Rally… pic.twitter.com/XjgdY9MRJE — John Di Lemme (@John_Di_Lemme) November 2, 2020

Another video of the crowd:

One supporter says he got home at 2:30 but it was worth it – most likely everyone who went felt that way – this was historic:

One expert has been predicting a Trump win in Florida by 3-4% – last night there was evidence of this:

#FL #EarlyVoting Targetsmart update: As expected, R lead has expanded to 0.8 pts. Targetsmart lags the real time by about 1.5 days. At this rate, the R lead will be ~1.5 at 6am ED, and the final R lead will be ~3.5 to 4, just as I expected. FL’s Trump’shttps://t.co/wnsWDjWgR6 pic.twitter.com/IgolwtQtRH — au ng (@athein1) November 1, 2020

