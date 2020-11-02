https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-rally-supporters-north-carolina

President Trump on Monday again hit the campaign trail, speaking to supporters in North Carolina amid a final push through swing states ahead of Election Day.

Trump began with remarks at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at Fayetteville Regional Airport in North Carolina — a state he won in 2016 and will be seeking to keep in his column on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow we are going to win this state and we are going to win four more years in our great White House,” he told the crowd.

“With your vote, we will continue to cut your taxes, cut regulation, support our great police, support our fantastic military, care for our veterans, protect your Second Amendment, defend religious liberty and ensure more products are proudly stamped with that wonderful phrase ‘Made in the USA,’” he said.

Trump touched on everything from what he called the “fake” polls showing him behind, the Hunter Biden laptop scandal and alleged bias in Big Tech companies like Twitter. He described Hunter Biden as a “vacuum cleaner, going all over the world, following his father, picking up the scraps.”

He also played a video showing a number of gaffes and verbal stumbles by Joe Biden.

“Don’t do it to yourself,” he said of voting for Biden.

The rally comes after a number of events in key swing states by Trump, and hours after a rally in Florida that lasted until 1 a.m.

Thousands of his supporters descended upon Miami-Opa Locka Executive airport, located about 14 miles north of downtown Miami, in support of the president who ended a busy day of campaigning by making a final pitch to Florida voters.

“We’re going to have an even bigger victory. Get out there and vote,” Trump told the crowd Sunday night. “We’re going to have a bigger victory. And I don’t know if you found out you’ve been here a long time. I hope the music was good. I hope life was good. Everything was good. That’s a good looking crowd. Good looking people, I will say.”

Trump held rallies in five states on Sunday — including Iowa, Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina. The sprint comes after Trump hosted four rallies in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump will also hold more rallies in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and two in Michigan in a final sprint before Election Day.

“We got some big ones,” he said.

Fox News’ David Aaro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

