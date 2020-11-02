https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-warns-of-violence-in-the-streets-after-court-rulings-on-mail-in-votes

President Donald Trump warned on Monday that a court ruling against his administration would result in “violence in the streets” over mail-in balloting.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” tweeted the president.

“It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” he added.

Trump was referring to a ruling in October by the court allowing mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, even if they are delivered as late as Friday.

The president blasted the mail-in balloting rules in a speech Monday to his supporters in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“When the Supreme Court gave you an extension they made a very dangerous situation, and I mean dangerous, physically dangerous, and they made it a very, very bad,” Trump said.

“They did a very bad thing for this state,” he added. “They did a very bad thing for this nation. You have to have a date. You can’t extend dates.”

Rulings in Texas and Nevada

The president also might have on his mind two other similar rulings in Nevada and Texas on Monday.

A federal judge ruled against the petition from Hamilton County Republicans

to toss out more than 127,000 ballots in Harris County, where the heavily Democratic city of Houston is located. Party officials argued that ballots had been collected through an illegal expansion of curbside voting. A judge disagreed and ruled the votes should be counted.

A judge in Nevada made a similar

ruling against the Trump administration and the Nevada Republican Party who argued that counting of mail-in ballots should be halted to avoid fraud.

“There is no evidence of any debasement or dilution of any citizen’s vote,” said Nevada Circuit Court Judge James Wilson.

Hours after the ruling in Texas, Republicans filed an appeal at the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Here’s more about the Texas ruling:

