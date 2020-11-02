https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/protesters-bring-horse-to-bill-barrs-house-demand-he-lock-up-joe-biden-photo/

Posted by Kane on November 2, 2020 11:27 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Photos showed at least a dozen people standing alongside the horse in the street in Virginia on Saturday afternoon — with Barr eventually coming out to shake hands and pose for photos.

Photos showed the group mostly dressed in red T-shirts and carrying Trump flags, with signs including “Equal justice is coming” and “Biden lies matter.” Others wore “Crooked Hillary” shirts and held a sign with the Bible quote, “They that forsake the law praise the wicked.”

Barr eventually went out to greet the group, a Department of Justice official told Associated Press.

Barr “chatted with the folks out there, explained DOJ’s role generally in investigations and then shook hands and posed for photos with them,” Balsamo tweeted.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...