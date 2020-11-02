https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/radical-yale-psychiatrist-hints-demolition-trump-supporting-america/

A Yale psychiatry professor who has concluded from afar that President Trump is mentally ill, insisting he and his supporters should be locked up, now suggests Trump-supporting parts of the nation should be completely demolished.

Evoking the Allies’ leveling of Dresden, Germany, in World War II, Bandy X. Lee says leveling major cites may be the only way to remove the “spell” Trump has cast on his backers.

In a thread on Twitter, Lee recalled that a reporter related to her a conversation with his grandfather, who had fled Nazi Germany, regarding the bombing of Dresden.

“He said – I remember this well – that it was a necessity, because nothing short of the sight of SEEING THEIR CITIES LEVELED would have broken the spell,” Lee wrote. “The German public, he said, was not open to reason. They could not be persuaded to abandon Hitler.”

Lee claimed America faces a similar dilemma.

“Needless to say, we are seeing the same phenomenon here, and every day that Donald Trump has exposure to the public, he spellbinds his followers ever more deeply, as mental health experts are precisely the ones banned from comment,” she wrote.

The Liberation Information blog noted Lee calls herself an “expert on global violence prevention.”

“This is what the leaders of ‘The Resistance’ are fantasizing about if Trump loses – subjecting his supporters to Soviet-style show trials, Truth and Reconciliation commissions and Dresden 2.0!” the blog said.

Lee recently declared, Salon reported, that judging from Trump’s behavior alone, “he meets criteria for a locked psychiatric facility.”

“Past violence often leads to future violence, and we now have a person who has committed mass killings, recklessly endangering life, if not engaging in negligent homicide,” she said.

Salon pointed out that Lee was assuming that the 200,000 U.S. deaths attributed to the Wuhan coronavirus were because of “Trump’s negligence.”

Lee’s organization, the World Mental Health Coalition, has claimed, without any direct contact with President Trump, he is “dangerous and unfit.”

The members say their conclusion is not an actual diagnosis, since medical association ethical codes discourage doctors from discussing or diagnosing people they have not met in person.

Authoritarian regimes such as the Soviet Union fine-tuned the political weaponization of psychiatry, confining many dissidents of sound mind to insane asylums for “involuntary evaluations” because of their political opposition.

Lee also has claimed that the president’s supporters are unstable.

“What people need to understand about many of his followers is that in their need for a parental figure who will take care of them, his position alone justifies whatever he does, and any exposure of his fraudulence and criminality will be experienced as an existential threat to them, which is why it only activates defensive denial, disavowal and protection of their ‘protector,'” she said.

“Violence, paranoia and delusions are also particularly contagious, and so having someone with these symptoms in an influential position is almost a setup for propagation of these traits — what I have been calling ‘shared psychosis’ but which others have also called ‘folie à millions,’ or madness by the millions. This contagion of symptoms dissipates when exposure to the primary person is reduced. We already saw this happen when he was temporarily unable to hold rallies at the onset of the pandemic.”

WND reported Lee said Trump supporters are like “child soldiers” who easily could turn into “armed troops in the streets” if the president doesn’t win re-election.

She previously urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold of the president.

Lee has declined to provide a similar analysis of Joe Biden, whose pattern of verbal gaffes and misstatements has raised questions about his cognitive abilities.

