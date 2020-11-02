https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/peace-riots-unrest-demonstrations/2020/11/02/id/994927

Religious leaders across the country are urging Americans to accept the results from Tuesday’s presidential election as police and retailers prepare for civil unrest, reports The Daily Caller.

“It does not benefit our nation, doesn’t benefit black people or white people, Democrats, or Republicans, for Washington, D.C. to go up in flames,” Pastor James Ward told the news outlet.

Many police officials and extremism experts are concerned about what will happen after Nov. 3, especially if a clear winner does not emerge due to mail-in ballot counting.

In New York, where anti-Semitic attacks reached a 40-year high last year, some synagogues are on high alert.

“If there is violence, we are in touch with law enforcement and we trust NYPD, that they are going to be able to protect the community,” New York-based Rabbi Yaacov Vehrman told the DCNF. “But we are suggesting the doors of the synagogues remain locked, that people are extra alert, and just follow the news.”

Fr. Edwin Dwyer, the pastor of a small parish in rural Michigan, told DCNF he was not expecting violence after the election.

“But if one were to ask me, I’d reply in the words of Jesus, ‘Be as gentle as doves, and as cunning as serpents,'” he said.

