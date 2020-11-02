https://summit.news/2020/11/02/report-biden-presidency-would-add-11-trillion-to-national-debt/
About The Author
Related Posts
Ted Cruz: ‘Media’s Docile Willingness to Cede Power to Big Tech… Poses the Single Greatest Threat to a Free Press’
October 20, 2020
Glenn Beck: Joe Biden Is a Descendant of Slave Owners
October 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy