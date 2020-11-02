https://www.theblaze.com/news/seattle-schools-businesses-post-election-flex-day

Some students and workers in the Seattle area have been encouraged by their employers and school administrators to take Wednesday off as a “flex day” to process the Election day results, the Post Millennial reports.

A Google employee reportedly told the Post Millennial that team leaders at the Big Tech corporation suggested employees take Wednesday off “if they needed to cope with the results.” Also, another employee of a smaller tech company reportedly said that his entire company will take the day off to “process” the results.

Over the weekend, KTTH-AM host Jason Rantz posted a message from The Northwest School, a Seattle private boarding school, announcing that Wednesday will be a “flexible day for processing, reflection, and reactions” to the election.

“We anticipate a full range of emotions among students as well as adults,” the message stated. “Some will need time on their own; some will want to connect, discuss, and process within a safe environment; some will want a sense of normalcy.”

The message went on to note that the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court “and the fear and threat that essential rights for the LGBT community — marriage equality and civil rights — may be at stake is devastating.”

The Northwest School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Blaze.

Additionally, several college and university campuses around the nation have events planned for students dealing with post-election mental health issues.

The University of Michigan is offering resources to students through Counseling and Psychological Services, Wolverine Support Network and Michigan Medicine, providing access to support groups for students and faculty dealing with election-related anxieties.

Similar resources are available at the University of Colorado Boulder, which said in a Facebook post it will create “virtual space” for “students to process whatever they need, in community with the aid of trained staff counselors and facilitators.”

The “virtual space” will have “themed break out rooms” including, “Self-care through art, meditation and movement,” “general processing,” and “taking action/Next steps.”

The University of Central Florida has planned Election Day and post-Election Day gatherings and is offering mental health services and counseling for students “needing to speak with someone.” Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) on Tuesday will host a “racial healing group” for “students of color to express, process and heal from negative race-based experiences.” The day after the election, the campus CAPS will create a “Post-Election Support Space” for students to “discuss your feelings and thoughts about the outcome of the election in a safe and respectful place.”

Counselors at the University of Southern California are working to “provide one-on-one sessions, group workshops, and other resources” for students feeling worried or anxious. The school is hosting election stress workshops through mid-November.

