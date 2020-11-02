http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_XJLyI8S-xA/

The White House will reportedly install a “no climb” fence around its complex this week, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

“A similar fence already exists around Lafayette Park and parts of Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House for Inauguration Day construction,” the outlet said.

The precautions are in light of possible unrest following Tuesday’s election results.

In addition, “250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials,” NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett wrote Sunday.

“DC Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday there were no ‘credible threats right now of violence,’ but said several groups had applied for permits to conduct large demonstrations and the entire police department would be working on Election Day,” the Fox report continued.

Department of Homeland Security agents were reportedly told to prepare for potential unrest and be ready to protect federal property in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, according to NBC News:

The agency is regularly tasked with providing additional security around the nation’s capital on inauguration days, but has never stepped in to quell unrest on Election Day. The unprecedented step is in response to nationwide protests and attacks on federal property seen this year, the officials said. ICE, CBP, and the Federal Protective Service are part of the “Protecting American Communities Task Force,” established in June through an executive order by President Trump in response to “anarchists and left-wing extremists” who he said sought to damage monuments and federal buildings.

Last week, business owners in the nation’s capital boarded up their storefront windows to brace for possible civil unrest, according to Breitbart News.

Twitter users shared photos and video of workmen installing the plywood:

Washington DC is boarding up shopfronts, preparing for election destruction. This is the 3rd time they’ve done this since June. pic.twitter.com/eQc8lhe30L — David Lipson (@davidlipson) October 27, 2020

Happening now – store fronts being boarded up in downtown DC ahead of the election. This is the National Press Building near the White House. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FWd8mK8ZkL — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) October 28, 2020

“Several businesses were reportedly expecting to close on Election Day, and possibly for the entire week,” the Fox article said.

At the White House this summer, fencing ranging from seven to over nine feet high was installed following the George Floyd protests and riots, the report concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

