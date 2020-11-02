https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/right-cuban-communist-manifesto-ufcs-jorge-masvidal-blasts-kamala-harriss-latest-campaign-ad-video/

Jorge Masvidal a.k.a. “Street Jesus” is one of the biggest badass MMA fighters on the planet.

Masvidal is a very popular UFC fighter.

Now he’s campaigning for President Trump!

Outspoken UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has made it clear he’s MAGA in the past, but now he’s actively campaigning for Trump in a series of appearances in Florida produced by Fighters Against Socialism.

At a recent event, the MMA great took to the stage and proclaimed, “The democrats just think they are entitled to the Latino vote, that think that we just have to hand it over to them,” says Masvidal, “We sure as hell don’t.” He continues, “We’re not going to buy the same wolf tickets and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba.”

On Sunday Kamala Harris dropped a new video promising equality of outcome in America which, of course, is pure communism.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

In response to Kamala’s promise of socialism UFC Champion Jorge Masvidal tweeted:

“This is straight out of the Cuban communist manifesto.”

This is right out of the Cuban communist manifesto #thereelection https://t.co/LYvQ8yZaUJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 2, 2020

