https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-trump-election-senate/2020/11/02/id/994862

Longtime political analyst Larry Sabato is predicting a Democrat sweep on Election Day.

In the University of Virginia political science professor’s “Crystal Ball” prediction, former Vice President Joe Biden will beat President Donald Trump. Biden will secure 321 electoral votes to Trump’s 217 votes.

The Democrats will also capture the Senate 50-48, and they will net 10 seats in the House, according to the Monday report. Sabato and his team predict that two Senate Georgia races will likely go to runoff elections.

Even though the Crystal Ball is forecasting a Democrat sweep based on data, the report isn’t ruling out a second term for Trump. The report points to a concern that pollsters may have “simply misconstrued the white vote.”

Sabato points out that the pandemic has placed Trump in a weaker position, but weekend polling showed a “few bright spots” for the president. The report cites a Register/Mediacom poll that shows Trump leading in Iowa 48% to Biden’s 41%.

“Both our Democratic and Republican sources generally see Biden as a strong favorite to surpass the requisite 270 electoral votes to win,” the report states.

Sabato and his team see Biden winning back Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as well as all the states that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. The report states it is “shakiest” about Pennsylvania going to Biden.

If Biden carries those states and can win over just one of these states: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, or Texas, Sabato notes that it will lead to a “clearer victory” on election night. Of those states, the report states Biden has the best odds winning North Carolina or Georgia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

