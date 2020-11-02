https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/sanctuary-illegals-take-refuge-texas-church-watch-election-closely/

(NPR) — Among those anxiously watching the U.S. presidential election is a Guatemalan mother and her teenaged son who have taken refuge in a church in Austin, Texas, for the entirety of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Hilda and Iván Ramirez are ensconced in the Sunday school wing of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, which has given them sanctuary from deportation for more than four and a half years.

The 32-year-old mother and 14-year-old son have chosen this kind of cozy prison because they believe that if they leave church property they’ll be picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE agents generally do not make arrests inside churches, schools and hospitals.

