Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says he believes former President Barack Obama repeatedly discouraged his Joe Biden from running for president because of the “huge mess” involving his son Hunter Biden and allegations of him leveraging his father’s position to enrich himself.

“It’s one of the reasons I’ve been saying for quite some time that I never felt that Vice President Biden should ever run for president,” Johnson, 65, chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee told “Fox News Sunday.” “I think this is probably one of the reasons President Obama did not encourage the vice president to run so this is a huge mess.”

He added the issue is “not going away, particularly if Vice President Biden becomes the president.”

Johnson’s remarks followed the latest revelations in a story first reported by the New York Post on Oct. 14 that a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, taken for service at a Delaware computer repair shop, contained emails that suggested the younger Biden leveraged the relationship with his father to enrich himself. Subsequent reporting has suggested Joe Biden was involved in influence peddling with his son and brother Jim Biden.

Moreover, others have reported the FBI has taken possession of the laptop and has an active investigation underway regarding Hunter Biden and his associates regarding money laundering.

Obama reportedly discouraged Joe Biden from running for president in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016 and again last year.

Johnson’s committee has been investigating the matter since the New York Post published the initial report and reportedly has asked FBI Director Christopher Wray for any information regarding the emails, laptop, and other related issues.

He said he was alerted by a confidential informant Sept. 24 he had the laptop in question and had given it to the FBI. Johnson’s staff asked the FBI for details but were told they could neither confirm or deny any information they requested.

“I take no joy in uncovering and revealing the truth about the Bidens,” Johnson said, repeating “this is a mess.”

