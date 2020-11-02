https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-white-house-pollster-enthusiasm/2020/11/02/id/994960

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday predicted control of the U.S. Senate is likely to follow President Donald Trump’s performance at the top of the ballot.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” Paul did not expect a situation where one party controls the White House and the other the Senate.

“I think North Carolina and Iowa definitely go the way the president goes,” Paul said. “If President Trump wins North Carolina, I think (incumbent Republican Sen. Thom) Tillis wins also. It’s the same way with Iowa, and I think it’s now looking like he’s ahead.”

But, Paul added, it has been “impossible” to make predictions since the polling has been off.

“I know of no one who has ever taken a poll,” he said. “I don’t answer my phone to anyone who I don’t know who’s calling. I don’t know how you do polling in this day and age. Who takes a call from a random phone number?”

He said he does believe Trump’s numbers might be low based on the “shy” Trump voter theory, which postulates people are afraid to tell pollsters they are voting for Trump, though he said the actual numbers of them might be overestimated.

“I was with the president in Arizona and we had 20,000 people at an airport,” Paul said. “There is incredible enthusiasm, it’s just hard to believe that that is all discounted and that the polls are right and he’s being swamped. When you see that degree of enthusiasm, it’s hard to believe that.”

