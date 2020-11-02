https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rickscott-florida-grassroots-campaign/2020/11/02/id/994961

President Donald Trump’s push in Florida comes down to energy and a strong ground game, according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Newsmax TV.

“He’s got the energy,” Scott told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.,” noting Trump held a campaign rally in the Miami area until 1 a.m. ET on Monday morning. “He’s going to get the vote out.”

“There’s no energy for Biden,” Scott added to host Sean Spicer. “You don’t even see any signs. The Democrats are not doing grassroots in this state they typically do, like Republicans are doing.

“I think they made a big mistake, Sean, they didn’t do their grassroots to get out the vote and that’s going to hurt them.”

Still, Scott, who won his Senate seat on a recount in Florida, warns to gear up for a recount.

“Well, be ready for a recount – you’ve gotta be ready for a recount,” Scott told Spicer.

“I personally believe Trump is gonna win. I think he’s gonna have a nice win in Florida, probably bigger than he had last time.”

