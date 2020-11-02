https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sleepy-joe-biden-invites-anti-fracking-lady-gaga-final-drive-rally-pennsylvania-total-flop-video/

Sleepy and creepy Joe Biden invited Pop star Lady Gaga to his final ‘drive in’ rally held in Pennsylvania but Lady Gaga is anti-fracking. It’s as if Biden is trying to lose the race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden held his final pathetic rally of his 2020 Presidential Campaign tonight with anti-fracker pop star Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh:

Dismal audience participation for Lady Gaga while she is campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/igsCHs353Z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2020

TRENDING: Don Jr. Rallies in Yuma City – Ivanka Rallies in Michigan – Eric Trump Rallies in Florida… So, Where’s Hunter?

Biden received criticism from the Trump team for inviting Lady Gaga:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden drew criticism from the Trump campaign for inviting pop star Lady Gaga to his rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night despite her past stance against fracking. In a scathing press release, the Trump campaign noted that Lady Gaga had shared a link to the group “Artists against Fracking” on her Facebook page in 2012. Gaga was one of dozens of artists who joined the coalition, founded by Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon-Ono, which sought to stop New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from allowing fracking in the state. The organization’s website has since gone inactive. “Nothing exposes Joe Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm for his lackluster candidacy is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.”

On Halloween Lady Gaga produced a video of herself supporting Sleepy Joe which was plain scary:

Conservative Mama on Twitter did her rendition of Lady Gaga’s video – she did it better:

What a mess the Biden Campaign was. It will go down in history as a scary joke.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

