https://babylonbee.com/news/snopes-rates-bidens-claim-that-he-has-best-strategy-to-mobilize-trunalimunumaprzure-as-mostlytrue/

Snopes Rates Biden’s Claim That He Has Best Strategy To Mobilize Trunalimunumaprzure As ‘Mostly True’

U.S.—Biden made what some are calling a “dubious claim” during a Pennsylvania speech in which he claimed he had the best strategy to “mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.” Republicans immediately pounced on the statement with the intriguing counterclaim that Biden is “a hollow shell of a man being cynically used as a placeholder for Communists attempting to infiltrate the government.”

Fortunately, the dedicated arbiters of truth at Snopes were on the case, and were able to confirm that Biden’s claim was “mostly true.”

“While our experts disagreed on the exact meaning of ‘trunalimunumaprzure,’ there is consensus that Biden has the best strategy to mobilize it, whatever it is,” the summary read.

Some are saying that trunalimunumaprzure is an ancient Sumerian word for “international diplomacy.” Other experts have concluded the word to be a coded message to China that relations will be normalizing soon.

Some Republicans, on the other hand, have concluded that the word means Biden is a senile old coot who has no business running for office. Snopes looked into this claim and determined it to be false.