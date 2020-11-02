https://clashdaily.com/2020/11/watch-soul-of-the-nation-candidate-sleepy-joe-says-trump-is-the-virus/

On paper, Kamala Harris is Joe’s running mate. In his speeches however, it looks like his running mate is fear of COVID-19.

The Master Plagiarist is running for office on (another) lie, this one being that Donald J. Trump is personally responsible for the life every American who has died of the ChinaVirus.

Here is an example of him blasting Trump over the virus, as he so often does.

(Starting around the 1:50 mark)

Trending: DEEP STATE COUP: Government Workers Discuss Going Rogue If Biden Doesn’t Get A Clean Win

‘But the truth is — this is not hyperbole, the truth is to beat the virus, we first gotta beat Donald Trump. He’s the virus.’

Joe Biden in Philadelphia: “To beat the virus, first we gotta beat Donald Trump. He’s the virus.” https://t.co/rlgU1dKT2A pic.twitter.com/raRxoSsloX — ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2020

Nice of him to so openly channel his inner Movie villain:

Don’t know how well that’s gonna sell, Joe. It’s tough to claim you represent ‘all Americans’ when you call the guy half of the country elected ‘a virus’.

Viruses aren’t people, they are a biological threat that need to be destroyed. Is that an example of the ‘soul of America’ you hope to bring to the White House, you gibbering idiot?

The other problem with his argument is that Sleepy Joe claims that he will ride into town with a solution to the virus.

Trump himself pointed out in the debates that this ‘solution’ looks an awful lot like plagiarism.

Do you know someone who thinks Trump has been ‘doing nothing’ about the virus? This link from the HHS can set them straight on the actual facts.

A sampling:

Who’s leading Operation Warp Speed?

HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Defense Secretary Mark Esper oversee OWS, with Dr. Moncef Slaoui designated as chief advisor and General Gustave F. Perna confirmed as the chief operating officer. To allow these OWS leaders to focus on operational work, in the near future the program will be announcing separate points of contact, with deep expertise and involvement in the program, for communication with Congress and the public.

What are you doing to make these products affordable for Americans?

The Administration is committed to providing free or low-cost COVID-19 countermeasures to the American people as fast as possible. Any vaccine or therapeutic doses purchased with US taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost.

How is Operation Warp Speed being funded?

Congress has directed almost $10 billion to this effort through supplemental funding, including the CARES Act. Congress has also appropriated other flexible funding. The almost $10 billion specifically directed includes more than $6.5 billion designated for countermeasure development through BARDA and $3 billion for NIH research.

Do we really think somone who has spent his entire life on the government dime would have given a moment’s thought to the practical aspects of rolling out mass-production capabilities of any therapeutic, let alone any energy to removing government red tape.

Trump is projecting confidence and hope as we come to a place where more and more of us are successfully surviving the virus, with new treatments coming on line as we speak, and vaccines who have been literally created in record time — already on the near horizon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

