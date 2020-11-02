https://www.oann.com/south-africas-aspen-agrees-with-jj-to-manufacture-covid-19-vaccine-candidate/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=south-africas-aspen-agrees-with-jj-to-manufacture-covid-19-vaccine-candidate

November 2, 2020

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare <APNJ.J> said on Monday it had entered into a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N> to commercially manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Aspen said it had agreed to provide capacity required for the manufacture of J&J’s vaccine candidate, which is still undergoing clinical trials, at its Port Elizabeth facility.

Aspen will perform formulation, filling and secondary packaging of the vaccine for supply to Johnson & Johnson, the company said.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexander Winning)

